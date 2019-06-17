Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh to release on Oct 2

By | Published: 3:18 pm

Mark your calendars as Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s next outing Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic based on the legendary freedom fighter, will release on October 2 next year. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on his Twitter handle.

He wrote, “Release date finalized: 2 Oct 2020..Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham Singh. Directed by Shoojit Sircar. Written by Ritesh Shah and Shubendu Bhattacharya. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar(sic).”

The first look of the film featuring the Masaan actor came out on April 30 this year. In the first look pictures shared by Adarsh, Vicky is seen sporting a vintage look with a long coat and a hat in his hand. In another picture, director Shoojit Sircar is explaining a scene to the Manmarziyan actor.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Vicky will be seen essaying the role of Udham Singh in the film. Apart from the biopic, Vicky will also feature in Karan Johar’s upcoming period drama Takht and debutante Bhanu Pratap Singh’s horror film Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship.