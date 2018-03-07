Victim of job fraud commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old person, who realised that he was being cheated by the employees of an IT firm, who had promised him a job, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Kukatpally on Tuesday night.

Police, who recovered a suicide note, are making efforts to trace the persons responsible for the incident.

According to the police, M Ganga Mahesh, a native of Jagitial, was living in a rented flat in Vivek Nagar along with four friends. The incident took place around 8 pm when his roommates went out.

Kukatpally Sub-Inspector Majid Ali said they returned home around 8 pm and noticed that the door was locked from inside.

“Despite knocking several times, Mahesh didn’t respond which prompted them to break open the door. They then found his body hanging,” he said. The body was later shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Ali said Mahesh was under depression ever since he came to know that he was being cheated by three persons, two of them were employees of an IT firm, where they had promised him a job. In the note, Mahesh wrote that he gave Rs 2-3 lakhs to the three persons to obtain a job.

“He mentioned the names of the persons as R Nageshwara Rao, Srinivas and B Nagesh. Rao acted as a mediator and Srinivas and Nagesh were employees of the firm,” he said.

As per preliminary investigation, Mahesh went to Bengaluru and stayed there for nearly three months. He came back recently after he learned that the trio had cheated him and that he lost his money. He went into depression as he had taken the money as a hand loan and was under pressure to repay it, the SI said, adding that Mahesh’s parents didn’t know that he had borrowed money.

Police are trying to ascertain the role of Rao, Srinivas and Nagesh.