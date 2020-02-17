Victoria Beckham’s ‘gentle rebellion’ at London Fashion Week

By | Published: 5:13 pm

Victoria Beckham made a clarion call for a “gentle rebellion” at London Fashion Week with a sophisticated but wearable collection.”I wanted to explore how to honour tradition, but challenge convention.

To be subversive yet sophisticated,” the designer said in her collection. “The collection is about staying true to ourselves and our woman, but still surprising her, and us. Twisting our codes,” she added.

“This is what I call my gentle rebellion. I was inspired by different women’s ideas of women — different characters, different moments and different attitudes — but with no restrictions.” The former Posh Spice mingled with the audience after the show, dressed in a white silk blouse and black high-waisted trousers.

Her family supported her from the front row, with ex-footballer husband David carrying daughter Harper on his lap, surrounded by sons Romeo and Cruz and the high priestess of fashion Anna Wintour. After years in New York, the former singer returned to London Fashion Week in 2018 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of her brand, her first show in the British capital.