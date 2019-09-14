Victorious Sermon fancied for Pune feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 10:45 pm

Pune: The Vishal Gaikwad-trained Victorious Sermon looks good among six contenders in the S. A. Poonawalla Million (Grade 3) 1600 metres a terms for horses, 3-years-old only, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails will be announced one hour before the commencement of the first race which starts at 130 p.m.

Selections:

1. Silver King 1, Brazos 2, Principessa 3

2. Barack 1, My Precious 2

3. Free Gold 1, Enid Blyton 2, Guarnerius 3

4. Flaming Martini 1, Intense Stylist 2, King Khalil 3

5. Questina 1, Knight Superior 2, Tudor Hall 3

6. Victorious Sermon 1, Trouvaille 2, Prince Valiant 3

7. Navigator 1, Star Silver 2, Hi Ho Silver 3

8. So Splendid 1, Dream Trail 2, Grand Chieftan 3

Day’s Best: Victorious Sermon.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.