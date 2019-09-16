Victory for students as St. Francis College withdraws controversial dress code

By | Published: 3:02 pm 3:14 pm

Hyderabad: In a major victory for students of St Francis College who were staging a protest against what they term moral policing in the form of a rule asking them to wear kurtis of knee length or longer, the college has reportedly withdrawn the controversial rule on Monday.

The college was allegedly implementing the rule from August 1, with the students being threatened of suspension if they violated the rule. Videos had surfaced on Friday showing the college staff scanning girls and only the ones who adhered to the rule being allowed onto the campus.

On Monday, the students were staging a protest in front of the college, shouting slogans against the rule and blocking the entrance to the college, prompting the Punjagutta police to interfere and to bring the situation under control.

A couple of hours later, talks between student representatives and the college authorities resulted in the management deciding to withdraw the rule, according to the students