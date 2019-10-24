Victory is like tonic, gives further clarity of purpose: KCR

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday thanked the people of Huzurnagar Assembly constituency for the overwhelming support for the TRS candidate Sanampudi Saidi Reddy and ensuring an emphatic victory for the ruling party.

“My heartfelt thanks to the voters of Huzurnagar who voted for our candidate. Though I wanted to address a public meeting before the election, I could not do so. I am planning to hold a meeting on Saturday in Huzurnagar to personally thank the people of the constituency. We will keep every promise made by our party to the voters there and I will make some announcements at the meeting,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao told a press conference at TRS party headquarters Telangana Bhavan that the “wonderful majority” that people gave the TRS was not just an ordinary vote. “This was calculated voting that came about a year after TRS came back to power. There have been many doubts, discussions and debates and the election result comes in the wake of these factors,” he said.

He said while the bypoll result will not change the government, “the victory is like a tonic for the government, gives us further clarity of purpose.” “The opposition indulged in personal attacks and blame-game. But people set aside all of this and gave Saidi Reddy a win with a majority of more than 43,000 votes. We lost in 2018 by about 7000 votes. The people turned around this time pinning their hopes on us. We will fulfill their aspirations one hundred per cent including solving the problems faced by Nagarjunasagar tail-end ayacut farmers,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also had a word of advice for opposition parties that lost in the bypoll. “Merely blaming and bad mouthing me or the government will not get you anywhere as the bye-election result shows. Even in the Assembly, I requested you to change your attitude. Our roles as political parties might be different but we are a new State and it is no good cursing ourselves,” he said, adding that a campaign without a plan and focusing only on criticism of individuals will not succeed. “People will teach a lesson to such parties,” he added.

He said there was a need for having an opposition but it should be one that offers constructive suggestions. “Look at what happened to the BJP. All the noise it made criticizing me and the government and then its candidate does not even get his security deposit back in Huzurnagar. People are mature, they watch everything closely. Baseless allegations do not work,” he said.

Stating that some of the complaints included one even against him that he was planning to carry cash in the helicopter he was to fly in to Huzurnagar, he said some of our Ministers were checked 14 times, which is practically harassment. “But the cheap tactics of the opposition have failed. A good attitude will be beneficial for all, as even those in opposition can come to power as it is the people who make this decision. Pride and intolerance are not good for anyone in the long run. Attitudes should change,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao also cautioned the TRS party leaders and workers “not to get carried away by a sense of pride over its latest victory.” “This has increased our responsibility towards the people. We should work with even more humility. For the TRS, getting the new State onto a good track is a serious task and this is not about politics,” he said.

He said the government has so far attended to providing drinking water to the people except in some small pockets which too will get the facility soon. Irrigation is on track, Kaleshwaram is almost ready, Devadula project is 90 per cent ready while brisk progress is being made in the Palamuru project, he pointed out.

