Victory of faith over facts: Owaisi on Ayodhya judgement

By | Published: 3:07 pm 4:05 pm

Hyderabad: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the Supreme Court is “supreme but not infallible” and termed its judgment in the Ayodhya title dispute case as a victory of “faith over facts”.

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, Owaisi expressed apprehension that the Sangh Pariwar will now target other mosques, including those at Mathura and Kashi.

The Hyderabad MP also cautioned that the country was heading on the path of a ‘Hindu rashtra’.

In what will go down in history as one of its most landmark verdicts, the Supreme Court on Saturday granted the ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus, paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple, and ruled that the Muslims will get 5 acres of land at an alternative site.

Owaisi told reporters that those who demolished the Babri Masjid were entrusted with the land to build Ram temple.

“If Babri Masjid was not demolished on December 6, 1992, what would have been the judgment of the Supreme Court,” he asked.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President said that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will decide on the offer of 5 acres of alternate land to build the mosque. He said his personal view was that the offer should be rejected.

Referring to the Congress, he said the party showed its true colours through its reaction on the Supreme Court verdict.

“But for hypocrisy and deceit of the Congress, this judgment would not have come,” he said, recalling that it was during Congress rule that idols were placed in the mosque, its locks were opened and the mosque was demolished.