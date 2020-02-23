Victory Parade races to victory in HP Mistry Memorial Cup

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 6:38 pm

Hyderabad: BR Kumar rode the Donald Anthony Netto-trained Victory Parade to victory in the HP Mistry Memorial Cup1400 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Saturday.

RESULTS:

1. Spicy Star (1), Sweet Melody (2), Crazy Horse (3), Just Incredible (4).

W-Rs.-49, SHP-Rs. 54, THP- Rs. 20, P-Rs. 10, 21, 8, F-Rs. 1,077, Q-Rs. 551, Tanala-Rs. 5,503.

2. Palace On Wheels (1), Private Empire (2), Meka’s (3), Star Of Tiara (4).

Withdrawn: Cincia Azzurra.

W-Rs.-142, SHP-Rs. 16, THP- Rs. 29, P-Rs. 22, 7, 17, F-Rs. 734, Q-Rs. 232, Tanala-Rs. 3,215.

3. Queen Daenerys (1), Mark My Day (2), Team Player (3), Destine To Be (4).

W-Rs. 16, SHP-Rs. 18, THP- Rs. 39, P-Rs. 5, 5, 9, F-Rs. 40, Q-Rs. 16, T-Rs. 289.

4. Yours Forever (1), Happy Together (2), Southern Legacy (3), Makram (4).

W-Rs.- 22, SHP-Rs. 19 THP- Rs. 20, P-Rs. 7, 9, 8, F-Rs. 56, Q-Rs. 31, T-Rs. 451.

5. Monte Rei (1), Linewiler (2), Angel Tesoro (3), Sputnic (4).

Withdrawn: Blickfang & Latest News.

W-Rs.-104, SHP-Rs. 36, THP- Rs. 26, P-Rs. 23, 9, 10, F-Rs. 770, Q-Rs. 317, T-Rs. 3,449.

6. Pontius Pilate (1), Trump Girl (2), Shandaar ( 3), Guiding Force (4).

W-Rs.-15, SHP-Rs. 20, THP- Rs. 28, P-Rs. 7, 7, 18, F-Rs. 52, Q-Rs. 37. T- Rs. 450.

7. Victory Parade (1), Ace Ace Ace (2), Highly Acclaimed (3), Titus (4).

W-Rs.-8, SHP-Rs. 23, THP- Rs. 23, P-Rs. 6, 9, 8, F-Rs. 25, Q-Rs. 16, T-Rs. 100.

8. Mind Reader (1), Blazing Speed (2), Silver Set (3), Southern Meteor (4).

W-Rs.-16, SHP-Rs. 23, THP- Rs. 91, P-Rs. 9, 11, 19, F-Rs. 93, Q-Rs. 52, T-Rs. 2,229.

9. Augenstern (1), Khan Sahib (2), Acadian Angel (3), Bedazzled (4).

W-Rs.-17, SHP-Rs. 31, THP- Rs. 93, P-Rs. 7, 13, 51, F-Rs. 150, Q-Rs. 114, T-Rs. 6,303.

1st Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 1,29,902/-(c/o).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 18,557/- (Winning tickets 3).

2nd Jackpot 70%: Pair Rs. 4,934/-(Winning tickets 71).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 481/- (Winning tickets 312).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 42,255/-(c/o).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 293/-(Winning tickets 327).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 5,380/-(Winning tickets 4).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 1,322 /-(Winning tickets 21).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 96/-(Winning tickets 572).

