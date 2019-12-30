Victory Parade, Titus shine in trials at Hyderabad racecourse

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Victory Parade and Titus pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Monday morning.

Sand

600m:

Berkeley (App) 47.5, moved easy. Nayadeep (Trainer) 47, handy. Lacrosse (App) 46, moved well.

800m:

Sovet Pride (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Vijays Singham (Gopal Singh) 1-1, 600/47, maintains form. Exclusive Blue (App) 1-0, 600/46, maintains form. Siyabonga (Gopal Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Eagle Bluff (App) & Peaky Blinders (Akshay Kumar) 1-0, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

Free Way (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Sree Sree Sree (App) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Esteva (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Balius (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, not extended. Victory Parade (Rafique Sk) & Titus (Deepak Singh) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44, a fit pair. Committed Warrior (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well.

1200m:

Lamha (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Bedford (N Rawal) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Star Envoy (Deepak Singh) & Incredulous (Rafique Sk) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, a notable pair.

1400m:

Nicola Tesla (RB) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47, not extended.

Noted on Sunday

SAND

1000m:

One One One (App) & NRI Power (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair not extended. Staridar (K Mukesh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Smashing Blue (App) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, moved nicely.

1200m:

Strategist (Koushik) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, worked well.