Vidarbha deserve to win Ranji Trophy this season: Pandit

Hyderabad: The canny Chandrakant Pandit has an outstanding record as a coach in domestic cricket. The 56-year-old coach guided the Mumbai team to Ranji Trophy triumph three times and finished runners-up once. For reasons best known to the Mumbai Cricket Association, he was not wanted this season.

But it was a blessing in disguise for Vidarbha who immediately grabbed the former Indian international thanks to Prasanth Vaidya (vice president of Vidarbha Cricket Association). The rest is history as they say and Vidarbha clinched the Ranji Trophy for the first time in history.

“When I went through the history of Vidarbha cricket, they looked talented. May be they lacked the winning instinct like Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu or Delhi. I instilled the self-belief in the Vidarbha team. I simply told them they should have the winning attitude. If Gujarat or Rajasthan could win, why not Vidarbha? We discussed about the process and the script turned perfectly. It is the boys who have worked hard and won the Ranji Trophy. They deserve the top honours,” said Pandit.

He said there was not much of change in his methods. “The method is the same although some like or some don’t but I try to do my best for the team. I have been implementing what I learnt from my senior cricketers. I was lucky to be a member of the team where Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohinder Amarnath and Ravi Shastri there. May be their influence helped me. Ramakant Archekar sir was my guru. Gavaskar advised me to go and observe the game and you learn a lot. I respected Ashok Mankad a lot because he had taught me how to lead the team and how to manage the team. These are the experiences that have helped me a lot while coaching any team. In the end, the team’s performance depends on the team’s unity.”

The coach pointed out that he always believed in challenges. “I like to take risks and quite often I’m successful. For instance, I gambled on Prithvi Shaw playing in the 2016-17 semifinals for Mumbai. I believe in that certain players have the ability to come good in big matches. Every coach wants to perform well.”

Known to read the game very well, Pandit believes in discipline. “This is the key as it brings players together. Ramakant sir always insisted on discipline. It could be hard for some players to accept it but I think cricket is all about discipline that helps you to reach to your destination.”

In fact, Pandit is widely regarded as a task master. “That is what many say. That is my identity. But in the end, the results are there for everyone to see.”

According to Pandit, the game has changed. “Today the young players have confidence in their ability. The skills have changed because of the modern day game.”

He had a high word of praise for young fast bowler Rajneesh Gurbani. “He has done exceedingly well and I would say that he single-handedly won the Ranji Trophy for us. He took wickets in the knock-out stages. He can be a good all-rounder as he has the ability to bat. He has to be consistent in his performance to play the next level and also has to increase his pace.”

Pandit also felt Wasim Jaffer, the former India and Mumbai opener, was a role model for Vidarbha. “He was of great support. He handled the tough situation and helped the players. The young players learn a lot from him on how to go about the game.”

He also added that former Indian pace bowler Subrato Banerjee made a big difference as bowling coach for Vidarbha.

“We took 170 wickets by Vidarbha and Subroto played a huge role. Of course other players like Ganesh Satish and Karn Sharma made significant contributions. Above all, Fiaz Fazal led the team with a cool head apart from his run-scoring ability.”

Pandit said he is not averse to take the role of a coach in the Indian team. “I love to coach Indian team and pass on my experience in any level of cricket. If given an opportunity, why not? But I’m not worried about that job. If I’m destined to coach, then it is good.”