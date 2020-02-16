Vidarbha secure huge lead

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:35 pm

Hyderabad: The visitors Vidarbha secured a formidable 210-run first-innings lead over hosts Hyderabad, thanks to centuries by skipper MR Kale (194) and opener Atharva Taide (163) at the end of the third day of the four-day Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Sunday.

All-rounder Ajay Dev Goud bagged five wickets (5/113) but it was not enough to stop Vidarbha domination. The visitors were bowled out for 521 in reply to Hyderabad’s 311 in the first innings. Chasing a huge deficit, Hyderabad lost early wickets and were on a spot of bother at 92/3 at stumps.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 311 & 92/3 in 38 overs (Thakur Tilak Varma 41 batting) vs Vidarbha 521 in 131 overs (MR Kale 194, Atharva Taide 163, Ajay Dev Goud 5/113, Abhirath Reddy 3/91).

