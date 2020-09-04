Video clip of tigers moving in Jainoor is fake: Forester

Some WhatsApp users widely circulated a 30-second clip showing four big cats moving around in a forest, on Thursday evening.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A video clip showing four tigers which went viral on social media platforms is a fake, Forest officials said on Friday.

Some WhatsApp users widely circulated a 30-second clip showing four big cats moving around in a forest, on Thursday evening. They claimed that the carnivores were spotted in the forest on the outskirts of Busimetta village in Jainoor. They asked locals and vehicle users to be cautious.

In-charge District Forest Officer Dr B Prabhakar clarified that it was a fake video. He requested the public not to trust unverified messages and videos circulated on social media platforms. He said efforts were on to protect tigers inhabiting the forests of the district. He urged the rural folk not to harm the big cats, if spotted.

