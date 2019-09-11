Video demanding Rs 5 cr from Chinmayanand goes viral

By | Published: 1:56 pm 1:58 pm

Shahjahapur: The sexual harassment case against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand has taken a new turn with yet another video surfacing that shows four young men and a woman apparently planning to extort money from the BJP leader.

The video that went viral since Tuesday night, shows the five youths discussing a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore that they planned to get from the former Minister of State for Home Affairs, now embroiled in the exploitation case of a Law student from his varsity here.

The interaction between the five, which is being claimed to have links to the former Minister, however, no where mentions his name.

Neither are there any leads to tell when and where this video was made. Sources though claim that the video was made after August 24 in Delhi or its surroundings.

In the video, a young man sitting next to the driver’s seat appeared enraged at the woman occupying a rear seat and said: “What was the need to call or message… Do you think he will give money?”

“Before messaging, think about whom you are asking the money from. Do you even know how much is Rs 5 crore,” another man added.

The entire conversation lasted one minute 54 seconds. The woman also mentions that they have used fake sim card for the WhatsApp message besides disclosing identity of one person.

On August 22, Swami Chinmayanand spokesperson Om Singh had filed a case in Chowk Kotwali that a WhatsApp message came on the BJP leader’s phone from an unknown number.

The message had said that he needed to pay Rs 5 crore, or else watch his name being tarnish even further.

Two days later, on August 24, the law student’s Facebook post accusing Chinmayanand of rape had gone viral. Following which she immediately had disappeared floating theories of her being kidnapped.

However, a Special Investigation Team of Uttar Pradesh Police traced her to Rajasthan and brought her to New Delhi. The investigation is underway with the Supreme Court overseeing proceedings.