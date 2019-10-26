Video parlour raided for betting, 14 held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) raided a video parlour where gambling was organised on video games and caught 14 persons including the organiser. The team seized Rs 49,810 and 15 mobile phones from the place.

Acting on a tip off, the team swooped on the a shop where one Mohd Ghouse was allowing the users to play “Toss of Brian Lara Cricket Video Game” and collecting Rs 100 from each participant per hour.

“The punters were playing the game and placing bets to make money illegally through it. On reliable information, we raided the place and caught the offenders,” said A Radha Kishan Rao, DCP, Task Force.

The accused persons along with the seized property were handed over to the Musheerabad police for further action.

