Videsh Bhavan to soon come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A swanky Videsh Bhavan, integrating all regional offices of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will come up soon on the IT corridor of Gachibowli.

The foundation stone for the building is likely to be laid in March, with efforts on to invite External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj or Union Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh for the ceremony, an official said.

Earlier, officials of the Telangana government and MEA identified over 35 locations for the building, but zeroed in on a two-acre plot of prime land in Gachibowli as it would offer easy access to visitors. The Ranga Reddy district administration is looking into the issue of allotting the land in Gachibowli to MEA.

The proposal to construct the Videsh Bhavan gained momentum after IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with VK Singh at a conference organised at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Madhapur on May 13, 2017. Several officials from the State government and MEA, along with representatives of various NRI organisations, took part in the meeting and discussed steps to be taken for constructing the building.

The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Protector of Immigrants Office (PIO) and Migrants Rights Council (MRC) come under the purview of MEA. Presently, the RPO is in Secunderabad while the PIO is on the third floor of the ‘B’ block in the Secretariat. The MRC is in Gagan Vihar, Nampally.

After completion of the work, the RPO, PIO and MRC, along with the MEA branch office, will be shifted to Videsh Bhavan. This will enable the Ministry to promptly address issues related to passports and migrants.

A few days ago, Regional Passport Officer E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy indicated about the Videsh Bhavan coming up in the city. Telangana Gulf Workers Welfare Association founder president P Basanth Reddy said the facility would be helpful for families of those working in Dubai, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar in getting information of their relatives.