Vidhu Vinod Chopra calls ‘Shikara’ critics donkeys

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Mumbai: Filmmaker-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra has lashed out at people criticising his new film “Shikara”. He says those who have accused him of commercialising the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the film are “gadhe” (donkeys).

“‘3 Idiots’, which I produced earned Rs 33 crore on its first day of release, and we knew the first day collection of ‘Shikara’ will be 30 lakh. Despite that we gave 11 years of our life to make this film. I feel today things are very funny because I’ve made films that collected Rs 30 crore on its first day, and when I make a film that collects Rs 30 lakh on its first day in the memory of my mother, people say I have commercialised the pain of Kashmiri people. I feel people who think that way are gadhe (donkeys), and that’s why I want to tell you, don’t be donkeys. First see the film and then form your opinions,” Chopra said during a visit to Mumbai’s KC College to promote “Shikara” along with the film’s lead cast Aadil Khan and Sadia.

“Shikara” is about the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in early 1990, in the wake of violent Islamist insurgency. The film was highly anticipated because the veteran filmmaker Chopra hails from the state.

After the film’s release, however, certain sections of people called out the film and its director Chopra. A video of a Kashmiri Pandit woman lashing out at the director at a screening in Delhi went viral. Calling it a “ghatiya” film and disowning it, she is seen saying the movie was too commercialised and not authentic.

Chopra said renowned Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron has praised his film: “This film opened with great reviews everywhere. I presume you would have heard about a man called James Cameron who has directed ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’. He called this film a masterpiece in a four-page letter. In India, the film released to full houses and great reviews. Then, suddenly all this hate wave comes up.”

He added: “I am not on Twitter or on any social media. What came as a big surprise for us is that our rating on IMDb, which was around eight or nine, dropped to one. We found that on all these social media platforms, people have started putting up videos and saying ‘this how you press the button to give the film a one-star rating’.”

