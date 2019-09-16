Vidya Balan starts shooting for ‘Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer’

By | Published: 1:10 pm

Mumbai: Principal photography of Vidya Balan’s next on math genius Shakuntala Devi commenced on Monday.

Directed by Anu Menon, “Shankuntala Devi – Human Computer” is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

“I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and truly felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically,” Menon said in a statement.

“From Vidya to the rest of the cast and crew, and my producers – Vikram and Sony Pictures Networks Productions, I am so glad that all the elements have come together for us to put our best foot forward. I’m delighted that everyone will finally get to witness it on the big screen,” she added.

Shakuntala Devi, the mathematical wizard, was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. Shakuntala’s genius was first discovered at the age of 5, when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students.

Vidya also took to social media to share the news. “Excitement is multiplying each day! Time to dig into the ‘root’ of the mathematical genius, #ShakuntalaDevi. #FilmingBegins,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

She also shared the poster of the film.

“On very few occasions, you get an opportunity to tell a story of an individual who has had a journey that has inspired the entire world. The achievements of Shakuntala Devi are unparalleled globally…”

“Vikram and his team are great to work with and Vidya is someone I wanted to work with forever! I am looking forward to beginning this new association and bring this phenomenal story to our audience,” Sneha Rajani, Studio Head, Sony Pictures Networks Productions said.

Menon has written the story along with Nayanika Mahtani. Ishita Moitra has penned the dialogues.

The makers are aiming for a summer 2020 release.