Vidyasagar Rao lauds Telangana’s efforts to fight coronavirus

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has said the efforts of Telangana government were yielding positive results and welcomed the assertion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that coronavirus spread would be reduced by April 7.

In a statement here on Monday, Vidyasagar Rao appealed to people to take maximum precautions till April 14. He said governments must chalk out action plan to be implemented after April 14.

The former governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instilled confidence among people by interacting with a patient who got cured of coronavirus in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. He appealed to State and Central governments to formulate plan B to control spread of coronavirus.

