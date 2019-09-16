Vidyasagar Rao returns to BJP fold, criticises TS on Sept 17 issue

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has said the Telangana government was being “weak with respect to celebrating September 17 as the Liberation Day.” Vidyasagar Rao, who recently demitted office, took primary membership of the BJP at the party headquarters here on Monday.

Calling his returning to the BJP fold a “memorable day in his life”, Vidyasagar Rao said the State government’s attitude to celebrate September 17 as Liberation Day was perplexing. “This is a small government,” he said, adding that nine districts in Maharashtra and four in Karnataka, that were part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, officially celebrate the Liberation Day on par with the Independence and Republic Days. “I say a small government because of 10 districts in the State. This is not the right attitude. The hoisting of the national flag on September 17 is tied to the cultural and historical aspects of the State,” he said.

Vidyasagar Rao also said he foresees a strong future for the BJP. “I will work sincerely for the BJP in Telangana and will be available for any work as directed by the party,” he said, and thanked State BJP president Dr K Laxman for the warm welcome back into the party.

Laxman said if not now, the day Liberation Day will be celebrated officially in Telangana is not far off. “The BJP has grown in strength in the State and has emerged as the only political alternative to Telangana Rashtra Samiti winning four Lok Sabha seats and netting 20 per cent of the popular vote. Vidyasagar Rao returning to the party at this stage gives us a big boost and enthusiasm to work harder,” Laxman said.

On the High Court directions to the State relating to construction of a new State Legislature Complex at Errum Manzil, Laxman said at least now the State Government should realize its folly. “The new Assembly would be a waste of public money,” he said.

Former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao has said the Telangana government was being “weak with respect to celebrating September 17 as the Liberation Day.” Vidyasagar Rao, who recently demitted office, took primary membership of the BJP at the party headquarters here on Monday.

Calling his returning to the BJP fold a “memorable day in his life”, Vidyasagar Rao said the State government’s attitude to celebrate September 17 as Liberation Day was perplexing. “This is a small government,” he said, adding that nine districts in Maharashtra and four in Karnataka, that were part of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, officially celebrate the Liberation Day on par with the Independence and Republic Days. “I say a small government because of 10 districts in the State. This is not the right attitude. The hoisting of the national flag on September 17 is tied to the cultural and historical aspects of the State,” he said.

Vidyasagar Rao also said he foresees a strong future for the BJP. “I will work sincerely for the BJP in Telangana and will be available for any work as directed by the party,” he said, and thanked State BJP president Dr K Laxman for the warm welcome back into the party.

Laxman said if not now, the day Liberation Day will be celebrated officially in Telangana is not far off. “The BJP has grown in strength in the State and has emerged as the only political alternative to Telangana Rashtra Samiti winning four Lok Sabha seats and netting 20 per cent of the popular vote. Vidyasagar Rao returning to the party at this stage gives us a big boost and enthusiasm to work harder,” Laxman said.

On the High Court directions to the State relating to construction of a new State Legislature Complex at Errum Manzil, Laxman said at least now the State Government should realize its folly. “The new Assembly would be a waste of public money,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter