Vietjet to connect Delhi with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi

By | Published: 1:29 am

New Delhi: Vietnamese carrier Vietjet, popularly called ‘bikini airline’, would operate direct flights from Ho Chi Minh City (commonly known as Saigon) and Hanoi to New Delhi starting from December 6 with thousands of “super-saving tickets”.

“The Ho Chi Minh City-New Delhi route will operate four return flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting from December 6, 2019,” the airline said in a statement.

The Hanoi-New Delhi route will operate three return flights per week.

Vietjet currently operates around 400 flights daily on 129 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia and Cambodia.

The air traffic between India and Vietnam has been growing over the last few years. As per consultancy firm Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), Hanoi-Delhi was the third largest Vietnam-India city pair, accounting for almost 12 per cent of Vietnam-India bookings in 2018.

Rajan Mehra, CEO of Club One Air and former India head of Qatar Airways, said that both leisure and business traffic on the India-Vietnam sector has been witnessing significant growth.

“A lot of corporates are going to Vietnam to set up businesses there. The tourist traffic has also been growing. It’s a mix of both,” he said.