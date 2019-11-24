Viewing daily life through paintings

By | Published: 12:38 am 9:39 pm

The concept of urban sketching has been on a rise in the city over time. Urban sketching is where people indulge in sketching or painting a sight on a location from everyday life. Spreading this concept further in the city is the group called Urban Sketchers Hyderabad. Shruthi Devulapalli, an art enthusiast and a member of this group, brings on-site watercolour paintings to her just budding Instagram page @shruthidevulapalli.

Talking about her interest in painting, Shruthi shares, “I was always enthusiastic about painting since my school days. Though I have chosen a different route in my career, I was doing art whenever I could. I was doing more of acrylic paintings on cloth and walls. But watercolours were always very close to my heart and so I wanted to work on the medium as it is very tough when compared to the rest.” Shruthi is currently pursuing a PhD on Environmental Sciences and researching on water policy and resources.

Before trying her hand at on-spot watercolour paintings, Shruthi was doing tribal paintings like Gonda and Madhubani. “When I do urban sketching, I was sketching very fast as it is a kind of art where you don’t have to draw to the point, it is bringing whatever is in front of your eye in your own way,” says Shruthi.

Talking about how she brings the sight into a paper, Shruthi says, “You usually have an eye as to what can be a good painting. Like recently, I was sitting in a shop at Basheerbagh and there was a bunch of cycles and the way they were tied just made me want to paint it as it really looked good and interesting.”

“I start sketching with my ink of brown and black colours. Now, I also carry a very portable watercolour paint set with brush pens which doesn’t require you to carry a jug of water or a palette around. There are few times when I can’t complete a painting on the spot and so fill colours from my imagination or click a photograph of the site when I feel I might miss on something,” she adds.

The art enthusiast plans to capture the spirit of old Hyderabad through her paintings. “There are certain old places that are either being demolished or are being remodelled. So, I thought of capturing these through my paintings,” says Shruthi who manages her family, research and art all at the same time. “When you are passionate about something, you take time out,” she concludes with a smile.

