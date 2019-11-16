Vigil stepped up to check illegal transport of paddy in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Nizamabad: Nizamabad and Kamareddy Joint Collectors inspected border check-posts to prevent illegal transportation of paddy from adjoining Maharashtra and Karnataka to Telangana. Nizamabad JC Venkateswarlu and Kamareddy JC Yadireddy inspected the Kandakurthi and Bhiknoor check-posts and paddy purchasing centres on Friday.

Three days ago Revenue officials seized a truck, illegally transporting paddy from Maharashtra, at Kandakurthi checkpost. The paddy was to be sold at a purchasing centre in Telangana.

The Telangana government was providing a more remunerative price than other States. As a result, Maharashtra and Karnataka farmers were bringing their produce to purchasing centres in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. This was causing problems for local farmers and the government too was losing money.

Because of this, the Nizamabad and Kamareddy district administrations decided to take effective steps to prevent illegal transportation of paddy from Maharashtra and Karnataka. On Friday, Nizamabad Joint Collector Venkateswarlu inspected the Kandakurthi inter-State integrated check-post and reviewed it with Revenue and Civil Supplies officials at the Bodhan RDO office.

Kamareddy Joint Collector Yadireddi inspected the Kachapoor Paddy purchasing centre and ordered officials to take stringent action to prevent illegal transportation of paddy. He alerted the border check-post, Revenue and Civil Supplies officials.

