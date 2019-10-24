Vigilance Awareness Week from Oct 28

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) will observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28 to November 2, as directed by the Central Vigilance Commission, New Delhi.

The objective of the Vigilance Awareness Week is to bring about alertness among the public and government employees through participative and proactive vigilance management and bring down the menace of corruption to zero, a press release said.

The theme for the this year’s awareness week is ‘Integrity the way of Life’ and the SCR vigilance wing is organising programmes during the week to cover zonal headquarters, six divisions, three major workshops and field units to create awareness against corruption/ malpractices and to bring about system improvements through use of technology.

The employees of all units will take a pledge on eradication of corruption in all spheres of public life during this week. The special drive will be undertaken to generate public and staff awareness against corruption by launching campaign through posters and personal counselling by vigilance officials at important public and staff contact areas in the field.

