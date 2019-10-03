Vigilance raids cold storage in Khammam

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Khammam: A team of officials from Vigilance and Enforcement Department raided a cold storage at Konijerla mandal headquarters in the district on Thursday. The raids were conducted at Swarna Bharathi Cold Storage following a tip off on the sale of chilli seeds to a Chinese company. According to the Vigilance CI B Tirupathi Reddy the chilli seeds were designated to be harmful to health.

He told the press that it was found nearly 830 tonnes of chilli seed worth Rs 4 crore was already sold to a Chinese firm. In the year 2016, the Vigilance officials seized 99,637 bags of chilli seed at the cold storage and booked a case and were probing the matter.

Sources said Khammam gazetted food inspector R Kiran lodged a complaint with the local police station in connection with the sale of chilli seeds. A report on the matter would be submitted to the higher officials and food adulteration would be taken seriously, the officials said.

