Vignan Vidyalaya overall champs in Sports For All tourney

Hyderabad: Vignan Vidyalaya reigned supreme in Hyderabad’s premier inter-school championship once again, retaining the coveted Sports For All (SFA) crown here at the Gachibowli Stadium on a rainy Thursday evening.

The Nizampet-based school, which fielded a formidable line-up, began the gold hunt on Day 1 of this fortnight-long event itself, eventually cornering 34 gold, 49 silver and 51 bronze medals to win the winners’ trophy in style to be adjudged the best sporting school in Hyderabad.

The Future Kid’s School from Puppal Guda picked up an impressive 23 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze in this spectacular championship, to finish runners-up. Sunflower Vedic School took the third place on the podium, thanks to their 12 gold, 20 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Vignan Vidyalaya completed a double in the kabaddi event, winning both the title in the Under-17 category. The boys’ team edged past Kennedy High – The Magnet School 30-29 while the girls’ trounced Lord’s Talent High School 46-17 to win the gold medal.

In the table tennis competition, Soham Karwal of The Future Kid’s continued his good run of form to win the Under-15 Boys’ title, adding to Wednesday’s Under-17 gold. He beat Sai Prateek Shanmukha Vellala of Meridian School (Madhapur) 2-0 (11-7,11-6) to reign supreme; in the Girls’ Under-15 category, Shrestha Reddy Kontham of Oakridge International School Newton Campus (Cyberabad) won the gold medal after she blanked Sarayu Bhavaraju of Meridian School, Banjara Hills 2-0 (11-8, 11-5).

Key Results:

Kabaddi: U-17 Boys’ Finals: Vignan Vidyalaya, Nizampet bt Kennedy High- The Magnet School 30-29; U-17 Boys’ 3rd Place: Lord’s Talent High School bt Meluha International School 36-31; U-17 Girls’ finals: Vignan Vidyalaya, Nizampet bt Lord’s Ttalent High School 46-17; U-17 girls’ 3rd place: Sri Vidhya Niketan School bt Green Wood High School 25-6

Athletics:U-18 boys’ 200m: 1. Mano Venkat Mavoori (Gitanjali) 24:01s, 2. Nischal Kalaskar (DRS International), 3. Anand Shankar Iyer (Pallavi Model). U-18 girls’ 200 m:1. Shuva Samitapanda (Army Public School) 32:03s, 2. Suha Kodumuri (Oakridge International School), 3. Jesse Boreddy (Vignan Vidyalaya). U-18 boys’ shot put: 1. Likith Reddy (Meluha International School) 8.81m, 2. Mukesh Kumar (CRPF Public School), 3. Sahith Kancharla (Indus International School). U-18 girls’ shotput: 1. Pavithra Vijay (St. Ann’s School) 7.90m, 2. Ratchawun Kitjumore ( Indus International School), 3. Tahera Vajihi (Nasr Girls School).

Basketball: U-16 boys’ finals: Oakridge International School (Bachupally) bt Oakridge International School 25-20. U-16 3rd place: Phoenix Greens International bt The Future Kid’s School 6-0.

Hockey: U-16 boys’ finals: The Future Kid’s School bt NASR Boys School 2-0

Table Tennis: U-15 boys’ finals: Soham Soham Karwal (The Future Kid’s School) bt Saiprateek Shanmukha Vellala (Meridian School, Madhapur) 2-0 (11-7, 11-6). U-15 boys’ 3rd place: Aditya Reddy (Hyderabad Public School) bt Aarush Ashish Nabar (Oakridge International School Newton Campus, Cyberabad) 2-0 (11-4, 11-9). U-15 girls’ finals: 1. Shresta Reddy Kontham (Oakridge International School Newton Campus (Cyberabad) bt Sarayu Bhavaraju (Meridian School, Banjara Hills) 2-0 (11-8, 11-5). U-15 girls’ 3rd place: Pihu Jain (Phoenix Greens International School) bt Suruhi Vanguru (Santinos Global School) 2-0 (11-6, 11-6)

