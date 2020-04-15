Vignana Jyothi donates Rs 40 lakh to Telangana

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: In appreciation of the State government efforts in combating the Coronavirus pandemic, the city-based educational society, Vignana Jyothi, its faculty and staff has donated an amount of Rs 40 lakhs to the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

The cheque was handed over to Minister for Municipal Administration and IT, KT Rama Rao on Wednesday by the Vignana Jyothi president, Dr DN Rao, vice-president, D Suresh Babu and joint secretary, Kode Durga Prasad at Pragathi Bhavan, a press release said.

