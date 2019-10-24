Vignana Jyothi Institute gets ‘diamond’ rating

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET) has received a Diamond overall rating by QSI GAUGE which is based on the quality standards of the internationally acclaimed agency, Quacquarelli Symonds Ltd (QS), UK, that produces World University Rankings every year.

The Union Minister for HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ handed over this award to the president of Vignana Jyothi Dr D N Rao and principal VNRVJIET, Dr C D Naidu, according to a press release.

Dr Rao expressed happiness that VNRVJIET happens to be the first institution in Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh to receive QS rating and is among the top 15 universities and institutes in India that received the Diamond Rating.

He added that the rating is yet another feather in the cap for the Institute which is among Top 200 educational institutions in India and ranked 109th among Engineering Colleges according to NIRF by MHRD and is ISO 9001:2015 certified, while also being a NAAC A++ grade Institute with highest CGPA in entire South India.

