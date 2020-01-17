Vihari Andhra’s gain and Hyderabad’s loss

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: It is Andhra’s gain and Hyderabad’s loss. Life has turned a full circle for the former Hyderabad skipper G Hanuma Vihari. The 26-year-old had to move to Andhra due to some ‘unavoidable circumstances’ four seasons ago and as he led his side to a crushing innings victory over Hyderabad in Ongole, it was a travesty of justice.

Today, his decision to play for Andhra has been regarded as a path-breaking one. He got the opportunity to play and lead Andhra. Thanks to his run-making skills, he stormed his way into the Indian Test team. “It is good to see a side which believes in hard work and their commitment to succeed. This year the team is jelling well and our aim is to win the Ranji Trophy. We are on the right course,” said Vihari, after the thumping win over Hyderabad. Andhra are second in the Group A and B table with three wins and two drawn games.

This was the last Ranji match for Vihari this season as he will lead the India ’A’ side in the two four-day games in New Zealand. “I would like to challenge myself in the challenging conditions. The ball seams and swings. It is a good preparation for me for the Test series,” he said.

It is similar to West Indies tour where he led the India A side before the Test series. That tour proved one of the successful stories as he scored his maiden Test century and was also the leading run-getter for India in that series win. India will play two Tests in New Zealand after the T20 and one-day series.

For any player after a highly successful tour of West Indies, one expects to be in the scheme of things during the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh but he did not get to play a single match. He had to warm the dressing room because of the team combination. He took it in his strides “I knew it was a difficult decision for the team management. I’m aware of the challenges and whenever I get the opportunity, I have to prove myself.”

Vihari has evolved as a leader and said he enjoying his role as a skipper. “It has been a good journey for me as a captain. I have been able to judge myself as a leader and at the same time I know the importance of my role as a batsman too.” He is hurt that he was ignored by the IPL franchises during the auction this year. Are you dubbed as a Test player like Cheteshwar Pujara? “I don’t care about what people say. I know that my time will come. I have set my own goals and I would like to prove I can excel in shorter format of the game.”

Vihari has a word of praise for the hard-working pace bowler Vijay Kumar, who became the highest wicket-taker for Andhra in the last match. “I like the way he prepares for a match and today he is the highest wicket-taker for Andhra. He came from a humble background and worked hard on his way to the top. His determination and dedication to the game is amazing.”

The Andhra skipper was impressed with the progress of the new seam bowlers in C Stephen (left-arm) and Sashikanth. “They have been the match-winners for Andhra with wonderful exhibition of seam and swing bowling. On the whole, we are forging into a good winning side. There is tremendous bonhomie in the team and that is the key for Andhra this season.”

