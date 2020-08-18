Vihari is hungry for runs: MSK Prasad

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: Former chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad feels that Andhra skipper G Hanuma Vihari has the potential to become a good captain for the country. “He always thinks like a captain even when he is not in the eleven. He is always involved in the match,” said Prasad in an interview to Telangana Today.

The former India keeper even said Vihari is the next Cheteshwar Pujara. “As a batsman, it is a matter of time he will explode particularly in the longer format of the game. He has the temperament and technique to play long innings. He is hungry for runs.”

When the subject of Ambati Rayudu came, Prasad said it was unfortunate that the former Hyderabad skipper missed last year’s World Cup and also could not play a single Test match. “I always liked Rayudu. I remember when he was 16 hitting a double century and hitting bowlers like Shahbuddin freely. He was an extraordinary talent. In 2016, he was close to playing Test with the retirement of Sachin (Tendulkar), Rahul (Dravid), VVS (Laxman) as there was a vacuum in the middle order, but somehow he could not make it. It is sad. He had that class.”

Prasad pointed out that the Covid-19 has made everyone to stay indoors. “It is not easy after a busy schedule all these years. It is a new experience for everyone. The best way is to be positive and work on fitness. They should continue with training and get stronger.”

On whether fast bowlers will be affected by the long break, Prasad said, “I look at this way – the fast bowlers, particularly Mohd Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, have finally got the much-needed rest after a hectic schedule all these years. They would be a little bit of rusty at the start but they will be raring to go once the IPL starts.”

The former chairman said IPL would come as a blessing in disguise for the Indian bowlers after the T20 World Cup was cancelled. “They will bowl only four overs in a match but they will get into a competitive spirit. It will be a wonderful preparation for the coming Australian Test series.”

He said the new selectors, headed by Sunil Joshi, will have a clear mind when they sit down to pick the team. “From the selection point of view there will not be any issues. In the last three Test series, we have done well and we were in good shape even though we lost the one-day and the Test series against New Zealand in New Zealand.”

Prasad was happy with the success of KL Rahul as a wicketkeeper and batsman in the white-ball matches. “He has added a new dimension to the Indian team. The way he batted in New Zealand was a phenomenon. We definitely gave a long rope to Rishabh Pant and Rahul grabbed the opportunity with both hands when given a chance as a keeper and batsman.”

Prasad said he enjoyed his tenure as chairman of selectors. “We have been No.1 in the world and unearthed quite a few talents. We have a good bench strength that will help the Indian team for the next four years.”

He added it is part of the job to expect criticism. “I always felt it is an honour to be the chairman. I took criticism in my strides. I never expected to be chairman of the selectors although I thought I could be a selector. My six years at Andhra Cricket Association did help me to improve my skills and this helped me as a selector.”

Prasad said certain decisions by his committee might have hurt a few. “But we had to look into a bigger picture. It was not done with any bad intention. Of course, spotting (Jasprit) Bumrah and Hardik Pandya was a big achievement. Pant has yet to reach his potential. No other wicketkeeper batsman scored a Test century in England and in Australia. Unfortunately, he went through a rough phase. I am sure he will come back strongly although he has to work hard on his keeping.”

The former Andhra captain, who has started coaching at his new academy at Vignan World One International School in Kondapur, said India, too, like other teams, should take a 26-member team to Australia. “This is a new phenomenon because of Covid-19. It will be a tough tour but I’m confident we will come good.”

