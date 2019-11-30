Vihari retained as Andhra captain

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:04 pm

Hyderabad: Test cricketer G Hanuma Vihari has been retained as Andhra skipper in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. Andhra play Vidarbha in first match to be played at Mulapadu from December 9 to 12.

Team: G Hanuma Vihari (captain), KS Bharath (vice-captain), Ricky Bhui, DB Prasanth Kumar, CR Gnaneshwar, N Jyothi Sai Krishna, K Karan Shinde, B Sumanth, P Girinath Reddy, B Ayyappa, KV Sasikanth, Ch Stephen, P Vijay Kumar, Y Pruthvi Raj, G Manish and D Naren Reddy.

Standbyes: Ch Kranthi Kumar, Ashwin Hebbar, Charan Sai Teja, P Tapaswi, Shoaib Mohd Khan and M Praneeth.

Support staff: Head coach: G Jaya Kumar; Asst coach: MN Vikram Varma; Physio: Deep Tomer; S & C coach: Arjun Basu; Massage therapist: Dayananda; Video analyst: K Navajeevan; Throw down coach: P Dinesh and Manager: N Srinivasa Raju

