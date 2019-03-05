Vihari used to cry whenever Sachin was out

By | Published: 1:24 pm 3:32 pm

Hyderabad: G Hanuma Vihari used to cry whenever Sachin Tendular was out. This was revealed by Vihari himself when he visited his alma mater, St Andrew’s School, Bowenpally, on Tuesday morning.

Addressing the students, Vihari said Sachin was his cricketing idol. He played cricket because of the Little Master. “He (Tendulkar) is the reason why I started playing cricket. I used to watch him on television when I was young. Whenever he used to get out, I used to cry. He was my hero,’’ he said amidst thunderous applause.

He said it is a special moment for coming to this school. Taking questions from students of the school, Vihari said he was blank for 10 to 15 minutes when he came to know that he was named in the Indian team last year.

“I was in Bengaluru, I just finished my practice session and was back in the room. My Indian team manager told me that I have to come to England in a couple of days. I was a blank for 10 to 15 minutes and the first person I called was my mom, who was there throughout my career. She sacrificed a lot for me. She was in tears. Then I called John Manoj sir, who was my mentor, who was over the moon. The real moment came when my mom sent me a long emotional text.’’

To another question, how was the feeling while walking into Indian dressing room for the first time in England. “It was intimidating, especially having players like Virat Kohli. Sharing the dressing room with him was an awesome feeling. Later on they welcomed me. I had a good talk with Virat. He told me about international cricket and what challenges I’m going to face. That made me to settle down. I had the hunger to play to international cricket. I have a lot of things to perform in international cricket. But it is a dream to play for Indian team and I want to live the dream as long as possible. I enjoy the moment of embracing with the Indian team which is No.1 in the World right now. I’m proud of what we could achieve in Australia.’’

Vihari said he was fortunate to play for St Andrew’s school cricket. “I was standing right here for the pre-school selection. Initially who were selected, played for the third team before being graduated to the main team. When I first batted I got one or two runs. I came back crying to my mom. But John Sir was kind enough to put me into the third team. I played junior cricket and captained the school. I’m very proud to captain and represent St Andrew’s. This school played a huge role in moulding my career and I’m grateful to the school. It was free of cost for me. It became easy for my family.’’

Vihari added that as a sportsman, there were a lot of challenges and expectation. “There will be lot of expectations throughout your career. It is important not to put too much of expectations. I had to toil hard in domestic cricket to play in international cricket. As a sports man or a student don’t compete with others, compete with yourself. That is the best way to come out good. One should take life as it comes for reaching any goals.’’

Saying that he has lot of memories of the school, Vihari said he was once slapped by a Hindi teacher as I turned my back to a friend sitting behind me. It was quite embarrassing. Also, when we used cheer our basketball team from the balcony. ‘’

