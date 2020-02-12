Vijay Devarakonda joins hands with Myntra for ‘Rowdy Wear’

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Rowdy Wear, the first-ever celebrity fashion brand to originate from the Telugu States and owned by actor Vijay Devarakonda, announces its launch on Myntra. Rowdy Wear was born in 2018 and personifies the rebel attitude and style of the actor and is an expression of a person’s rebellious self.

The brand’s merchandise, comprising apparel for men, women and children, including accessories and footwear, is made available on Myntra from February 12.True to its theme, Rowdy Wear is a streetwear brand that blends fashion, comfort, and confidence to uphold the spirit of achievement in an individual.

The brand offers contemporary street fashion at affordable prices, mainly targeting students and the younger generation. The Rowdy Wear collection has been designed with extreme care to ensure the durability and sustainability of each product. The brand’s streetwear range includes shirts, tees, sweatshirts, kurtas, jackets, hoodies, joggers, sneakers, caps, belts and more, at a pocket-friendly price range of Rs 790 – Rs 1,990.

The association was announced today at a Sundowner Party in Hyderabad, hosted by Vijay for his Rowdy fans and has been his chosen method to often engage and surprise fans.Speaking on the association, Vijay said, “Rowdy Wear is clearly an extension of my personality; it brings with it the attitude to express who you really are and questions conventional thoughts and processes with comfort, in street style.

I believe this attitude is now entrenched in a majority of the youth in this nation and would like to aid them with the right fashion sense that further enhances their spirit. In order to achieve this, we have partnered with Myntra that will enable us reach far and wide.”Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong, said, “Films have come a long way in guiding our sense of fashion and continues to influence our style and attitude.

Celebrities play an important role as fashion idols, both on and off screens and their massive fan-following often helps shape the market. Streetwear as a concept is becoming extremely popular and we are thrilled to on-board Rowdy Wear and deliver its attitude and merchandise to Vijay Devarakonda’s fans across the country.”

