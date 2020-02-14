Vijay Devarakonda to be back on sets with Puri Jagannadh

By | Published: 9:40 pm

After getting emotionally and physically drained out, Vijay Deverakonda will soon fly down to Mumbai to join director Puri Jagannadh. Vijay’s romantic thriller World Famous Lover flooded multiplexes across the world on Friday.

Vijay in the recent interview admitted that his next movie with Puri would give him some sigh of relief as he gets to do a series of fight sequences which is away from what he does usually. It is learnt that Puri has arranged a massive film set worth Rs 5 crore to shoot some crucial scenes of Fighter.

The movie will be simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. Bollywood producer Karan Johar is bankrolling the project in Hindi. “Since I am accustomed with the regular languages and Hyderabadi Hindi since childhood, we should figure out how the product will turn out. We haven’t touched that aspect yet,” said Vijay recently.

Since Puri is known for carving out mass and action entertainers, this project, too, has high expectations from fans. Actor Jahnvi Kapoor, the daughter of yesteryear actor late Sridevi, is pairing up with Vijay in Fighter.

