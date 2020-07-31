Vijay Devarakonda urges citizens to donate plasma

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda urged citizens to donate plasma and save lives. “Plasma is the only solution till a vaccine for Covid-19 is invented,” he said.

Speaking at an event held to felicitate ‘Plasma Yodhas’ by the Cyberabad Police on Friday he said, “People should be aware of the importance of plasma donation in the current situation. I request all the recovered persons to come forward and support”.

Vijay said the Cyberabad Police is being applauded on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for the gesture of helping mankind with blood donation and plasma donations.

Cyberabad Police in association with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council felicitated a total of 126 Plasma Yodhas who donated plasma to 200 persons post their recovery from Covid-19.

Cyberabad Police and SCSC are conducting regular plasma donation drives across the city. Officials requested people to come forward and donate blood by entering their details in the dedicated portal link. Register at https://donateplasma.scsc.in/. Contact: 9000257058, 9490617440.

