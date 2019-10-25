Vijay Deverakonda and his 200 Rowdy fans launch Nuvve Hero

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s first production venture Meeku Mathrame Chepta is gearing up for release soon. The team is busy promoting the film. And yesterday, the actor invited 200 of his fans to launch a music video from the film that releases on November 1.

The event that took place at AMB Cinemas in the city happened with a lot of fanfare. At the event, Vijay shook a leg with his fans even as Nawab rap gang entertained the crowd. Speaking about the video, Vijay said, “This one was quite a fun video but a lot of hard work went into it. Our choreographer Vijay put in more effort than even me for this one.

Tharun and Abhinav Gomatam also struggled to match the steps with me. But in the end, it came out quite well! I want to thank Aditya Music for buying the rights for the film’s music. Also, thank you Umesh Gupta for being here and his cooperation has been great! Music by Shiva and the performances of Tharun and Abhinav are going to be memorable! I am sure you all will love the film.”

Umesh Gupta of Aditya Music said, “We had released Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala albums through Aditya Music. We are glad to now release Meeku Mathrame Chepta. I hope this film is a success!”

Director Shameer Sultan expressed confidence that everyone would connect with the story’s main point. “We are coming to you guys with a good entertainer on November 1,” he added. The film stars Tharun Bhascker, Abhinav Gomatam, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vani Bhojan, Naveen George Thomas, Avantika Mishra, Pavan Gangireddy, Jeevan, Vinay Varma and others.