Vijay Deverakonda back to complete ‘Taxiwala’

Mumbai: After a New Year break that took him all over Belgium, actor Vijay Deverakonda is back in the studios to shoot “Taxiwala”

“Taxiwala” is his first project after the release of “Arjun Reddy”.

“We’re looking at a March release. The film requires a great deal of post-production work. It’s got a whole lot of computer-graphics and special-effects. And we don’t want to rush,” said Vijay.

Vijay enjoys working with new directors.

“They are more open to new ideas. So the whole process of creating a film becomes more inclusive and participative. I was almost a unit-hand with Sandeep Vanga, my director of ‘Arjun Reddy’.

Now it’s the same with Rahul Sankrityayan, director of ‘Taxiwala’.We are trying to create something worth the audiences’ time and money.”

Vijay has opted a role diametrically opposite to “Arjun Reddy”.

“In ‘Taxiwala’, I am not ‘Arjun Reddy’. In fact the two characters are so different that if they were to meet they’d hate each other. For me, as an actor it was important not to do more of ‘Arjun Reddy’ just because the audiences liked what they saw,” he said.