Vijay Deverakonda is third ‘Most Desirable Man’

The movies Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy were the career-turning points of Telugu sensation Vijay Deverakonda’s career. Not just in the Telugu States, Vijay’s popularity spread across the south India and eventually to the Bollywood earning him a craze and massive fan base.

Now, Vijay has earned another distinction as he is ranked number three in ‘India’s Most Desirable Men’. Well, that seems to be an achievement as Vijay is the only Telugu hero in the chart, topped by Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor.

For his ultimate swag and the way he carries himself in public and events, Vijay always maintains his cool and his wit adds to it. His fashion sense is another aspect and he makes a style statement with every outfit he wears. In all sorts, Vijay is raising the bar among the Telugu heroes. Now Vijay is making a pan-India film with Puri Jagannadh and we shall see him touching new boundaries.