Vijay Deverakonda posts picture with his ‘cute beast’

By Author  |  Published: 6th Aug 2020  4:12 pm

Hyderabad: The latest social media post of Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda is all about beef and the beast.

In his new Instagram post, a shirtless Vijay stands holding his pet puppy Storm. The actor wears grey pants and his hair is tied back.

“My Cute Beast,” he wrote alongside the image.

 

Last month, Vijay shared snapshots of his dog Storm with fans for the first time. “Introducing Storm Deverakonda,” Vijay posted on Instagram.

 

Vijay’s next is tentatively titled “Fighter”. He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.