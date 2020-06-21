Vijay Deverakonda sports long mane as he wishes his father

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is not to easy to recognise immediately with a long mane and sporting a French beard. Perhaps the lockdown has stopped him from visiting a barber.

On Sunday, he surprised his fans by posting a picture along with his father on Instagram marking World Father’s Day. He captioned the image, “”I am with you.” Is all he says everytime to my decisions, mistakes, risks, adventures and wars I take on. The first Deverakonda – Happy Father’s Day Daddy – I love you ❤️”

Vijay’s father Govardhan Rao had quite a long stint as a telly serial director in Telugu before venturing into production. Vijay had once recalled during an interview that his father always wanted to give him a great life. For whatever stature and stardom Vijay has been bestowed with, there were sacrifices and hard work of his father, he said.

On the workfront, Vijay will soon get busy with his upcoming movie ‘Fighter’. The movie is directed by Puri Jagannath. The shooting was hit by the pandemic and the makers are planning to resume once things falls back to normalcy.

