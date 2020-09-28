Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Sukumar

The popular Telugu star is all excited about the collaboration

By | Published: 4:59 pm

Telugu sensation Vijay Deverakonda is teaming up with creative director Sukumar for an interesting project. The film will be bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty on Falcon Creations LLP banner. This marks the debut of Kedar as producer and he has lined up many projects in the coming days.

The announcement was made on Monday marking Kedar’s birthday. Speaking on this occasion, producer Kedar said, “It’s a special day for me. It’s a great feeling to have the project that has Vijay Deverakonda onboard. I like director Sukumar’s body of work in Telugu cinema. And this is the reason that brought us together to work for the project. Both Vijay and Sukumar thrive for new content and freshness when it comes to the work. This film will have both their styles.”

The young producer further adds that the film will take off in 2022 and will be made as a pan India project. Tweeting the same, Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Sukumar – Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr …. Happy birthday Kedar, you’ve been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)”.

