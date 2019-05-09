Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday trucks treat city

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Actor Vijay Deverakonda who is known for his out-of-the-box movie promotions has celebrated his birthday by throwing an ice cream party.The actor sent out The Deverakonda Birthday Trucks to distribute ice creams in seven cities across five States in the country. The three trucks in Hyderabad carrying Cream Stone’s Mr Alphonso ice cream was flagged off by the actor at Cream Stone’s parlour in Banjara Hills.

Deverakonda wanted to go old-school with birthday celebrations like he did during his school days. “You give me so much love, I would like to share this day with you – share smile, share love, share Cream Stone ice cream,” the actor said.This year, the number of trucks increased from three to nine which moved in Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada, Tirupathi, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kochi.The crowd gathered in good numbers near the trucks to grab an ice cream and savour it in this hot summer.