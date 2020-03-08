Vijay Deverakonda’s Fighter wraps up 40 days of shoot

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Happening Telugu star hero Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Fighter completes 40 days of shoot as the makers are busy shooting some crucial scenes in Mumbai. Touted to be a pan-India film under the direction of Puri Jagannadh, Fighter stars Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey, daughter of senior Hindi actor Chunky Pandey, in the female lead role opposite Vijay.

The makers have wrapped up two big action sequences of Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishna, Aanya Pandey, Ronit Roy and Ali. Puri connects and Dharma Productions are bankrolling the film on a grand scale without compromising on budget.

Stunt master and technician Kecha, who impressed with his work in several films including Puri’s Iddarammayilatho, has been roped in for the Fighter. Vishnu Sarma is the cinematographer.

The film is billed to be an actioner, is being produced jointly by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Other artistes include Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu playing prominent roles. Fighter is being presented by Dharma Productions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter