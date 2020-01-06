Vijay Deverakonda’s makeover for Fighter

By | Published: 9:11 pm 10:05 pm

The most happening hero in Telugu cinema Vijay Deverakonda is all set to start working for his new film titled Fighter. The movie is being helmed by director Puri Jagannadh. Aimed at pan-India audiences, Fighter is being produced in Telugu, Hindi and other south languages. The movie is expected to go on floors on Sankranti festival. It is learnt that Vijay is going for a complete makeover for the film.

Guess what, Bollywood’s top hairstylist Aalim Hakim is roped in for the same. Aalim Hakim is known as a Bollywood celebrity hairstylist who also did styling for few Telugu actors including Prabhas and Ram Charan. “So while @TheDeverakonda gets his styling n look done at @AalimHakim along with @purijagan, our DOP #vishnusarma decides to click sum pics of me. PS – our fighter’s new look is shaping out killer,” tweeted Charmme. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce Fighter in collaboration with Karan Johar. Majority of the film will be shot in Mumbai. Fighter will go on sets later this month.