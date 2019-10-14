Vijay Hazare Tournament: Chhattisgarh blow for Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:25 pm 8:40 pm

Hyderabad: In a crucial Group A league match, Hyderabad went down to Chhattisgarh by 24 runs in the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament at Alur Cricket Stadium III, Bangalore, on Monday. In a match reduced to 23 overs because of overnight rains, Chhattisgarh put up a challenging 171 for 5 and then bowled out Hyderabad for 147 in 19.5 overs.

This was Hyderabad’s third loss from eight matches and stand on the brink of being eliminated from the tournament. Five teams from Group A & B qualify to the quarterfinals. The final five teams will be known on October 17 after the completion of all the matches. Chhattisgarh, however, sealed a place in the last eight stage.

Hyderabad began the run chase horribly. Left-handed opener Tanmay Agwaral departed in the second over, falling to Veer Pratap Singh. Akshath Reddy was out for 14. Himalay Agarwal, who was controversially brought into the team after the Mohammad Azharuddin panel won the HCA elections, made only 3. Hyderabad were reduced to 34 for 3 in 7.4 overs.

The left-handed Thakur Tilak Varma (37-ball 41) and skipper Ambati Rayudu (19-ball 22) raised Hyderabad hopes with a 52-run stand. Chhattisgarh got a big break through when they got rid of the in-form Varma, who fell to Veer Pratap Singh. But Hyderabad had a further setback as Ajay Mandal dismissed the dangerous Rayudu to put Chhattisgarh on top.

Although left-hander B Sandeep tried to keep Chhattishgarh bowlers at bay with a quick 18-ball 39 but his departure in the 19th over brought an end to Hyderabad’s hopes. Veer Pratap Singh was the hero of Chhattigarh with a four-wicket haul.

Earlier, Ashutosh Singh (66 off 50 balls) and Shashank Singh (31 not out off 20 balls) batted well to give Chhattisgarh to a good total. That Hyderabad think-tank made a mistake by not playing a fifth specialist bowler and bolstered the batting with the inclusion of Himalay Agarwal. That plan misfired and Hyderabad gave the extra 15-20 runs as Sandeep and Varma leaked 30 and 11 runs from three and one overs respectively.

Chhattisgarh

Innings (23 overs): Rishabh Tiwari c Mallikarjun b Mohammed Siraj 2 (11b), S Chandrakar lbw b Hassan 18 (14b, 4×4), Ashutosh Singh c Tilak Varma b Milind 66 (50b, 3×4, 3×6), Harpreet Singh b Milind 16 (20b, 1×6), AN Khare c Sandeep b Ravi Kiran 24 (23b, 2×4, 1×6), Shashank Singh not out 31 (20b, 2×4, 2×6), AJ Mandal not out 0 (0b); Extras (b 1, lb 4, w 9) 14; Total (For 5 wkts in 23 overs) 171; Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-31, 3-58, 4-111, 5-161;

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 5-0-27-1, M Ravi Kiran 5-0-36-1, CV Milind 5-0-46-2, M Hassan 4-0-16-1, BP Sandeep 3-0-30-0, NT Tilak Varma 1-0-11-0

Hyderabad (Target 172 runs from 23

Innings: TD Agarwal c Chandrakar b Pratap Singh 6 (9b, 1×4), PA Reddy c Khare b Pankaj Rao 14 (14b, 1×4), NT Tilak Varma c Rishabh Tiwari b Pratap Singh 41 (37b, 2×4, 3×6), HP Agarwal c Datey b Pankaj Rao 3 (6b), AT Rayudu c Harpreet Singh b Mandal 22 (19b, 1×4, 1×6), BP Sandeep c Ashutosh Singh b Shashank Singh 39 (18b, 2×4, 3×6), J Mallikarjun c Shashank Singh b Mandal 11 (6b, 1×4, 1×6), CV Milind b Shashank Singh 7 (5b, 1×6), M Hassan c Khare b Pratap Singh 0 (3b), Mohammed Siraj c Ashutosh Singh b Pratap Singh 0 (2b), M Ravi Kiran not out (0b); Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 1) 4; Total (All out in 19.5 overs) 147; Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-30, 3-34, 4-86, 5-91, 6-107, 7-147, 8-147, 9-147;

Bowling: Pankaj Rao 4-0-13-2, V Pratap Singh 3.5-0-23-4, PM Datey 3-0-23-0, AJ Mandal 5-0-24-2, Shashank Singh 4-0-61-2

