Vijay Kumar sworn-in as the first Chairman of SUDA  

Khammam: Senior TRS leader Bachu Vijay Kumar was sworn in as the first Chairman of Stambadri Urban Development Authority (SUDA) in Khammam on Friday.

He took the oath of the office in the presence of Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi. The minister inaugurated the chambers of the SUDA Chairman.

Speaking on the occasion the minister congratulated the Chairman and suggested him to strive for the development of Khammam city and areas that fall under the Urban Development Authority.

The State government has been making committed efforts towards the development of cities and towns in Telangana by developing required infrastructure. Several new municipal corporations and municipalities have been established in the State after the TRS government came into power, the minister said.

Speaking after taking charge of the post Vijay Kumar has thanked the Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and minister Ajay Kumar for nominating him to the post.

It might be noted the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar has on June 10 issued orders nominating the Chairman, members and advisory members to the SUDA.

The advisory members of the SUDA were as follows; K Ramesh Goud, Dongala Tirupathi Rao, Kollu Padma, Pulipati Prasad, Palla Kiran, M Laxminarayana, Mukthar Shaik, Md. Khadar Ali, D Kishore Babu, M Narasimha Rao, A Veeru Naik, M Rama Krishna, G Sanjeeva Reddy, B Krishnaiah and Chall Achaiah.

MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, MLC B Laxminarayana, TS Seeds Development Corporation Chairman K Koteswar Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi convener N Venkateswar Rao, social worker Dr. Lagadapati Hemalatha and others congratulated the SUDA Chairman.

