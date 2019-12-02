Vijay Merchant Trophy: Murugan Abhishek rescues Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad suffered a top-order collapse before Murugan Abhishek leading the rescue act, hitting a timely half-century (80 batting) as the hosts finished Day One at 246/8 against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Merchant Trophy Under-16 tournament at Gymkhana Ground on Monday.

Murugan carried his form from the last match where he scored a century against Goa at the same venue. He hit 12 boundaries in his 175-ball knock and added 84 runs for the eighth wicket with No.9 Pranav Ajay Varma (32) to take Hyderabad to a position of safety. Saumy Kumar Pandey was the pick of the MP bowlers with three wickets (3/39). Earlier, Hyderabad emerged South Zone champions to qualify for the national level stage.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 246/8 in 89.1 overs (Murugan Abhishek 80 batting, Saumy Kumar Pandey 3/39) vs Madhya Pradesh.

