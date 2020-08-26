Vijay Sai Reddy presents report on export of agricultural to Vice President

By | Published: 4:54 pm

New Delhi: Vijay Sai Reddy, Chairman of Department Related Standing Committee on Commerce, on Wednesday, presented 154th report on “Export of Agricultural and Marine Products, Plantation Crops, Turmeric and Coir” to the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

