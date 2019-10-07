Vijay Sethupathi launches ‘Asalu Em Jarigindhante’ first look

By | Published: 6:49 pm 6:51 pm

Versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi launched the first look of the upcoming movie titled Asalu Em Jarigindhante. Mahendran who played several roles as a child artiste, is essaying the lead character in ‘Asalu Em Jarigindhante’ which is touted to be a love-suspense thriller.

Directed by Srinivas Bandari, the movie is being produced under the banner JS Films.

“The whole team is thankful to Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi for launching the poster by keeping all his film commitments aside. I am happy to feature Mahendran who enthralled the audience with his acting skill as a child artiste in hundreds of movies. Sri Pallavi, Karunya Choudhary, Karonya Kathrin, Hari Teja, Shafi, Phani among several others who are playing key characters in the movie. Artiste Vijay Kumar who played the role of legendary actor NT Rama Rao in RGV’s Lakshmi’s NTR, is playing a special character in the movie,” the director said

“The movie is currently in the post-production stage. The theatrical teaser will be launched soon before the release of the movie,” he added.

