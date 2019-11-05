Vijay Sethupathy’s ‘Sanga Tamizhan’ to release in Telugu

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie titled Sanga Tamizhan will be released in Telugu with the title ‘Vijay Sethupathi’ on November 15. After being introduced to Telugu fans with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Vijay has become more popular across the Telugu States and south India, in particular.

Vijay’s movie is being presented in Telugu by Harshitha Movies and the producer are planning to hold a massive trailer launch event to mark the occasion.

“The movie will be an out-and-out action entertainer, We are very happy to release the movie in Telugu language. Since most of the lead actors in the film like Nivetha Thomas, Ashutosh Rana and Nazar are very familiar to Telugu fans, the movie is going to be a straight one and captures the attention of the audiences. And the action sequences are going to be major highlight of the movie,” said producer Ravuri V Srinivas.

Music is being composed by Vivek – Mervin while cinematography is from Velraj.

