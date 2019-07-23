Vijay shoots into lead on Day One

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: Vijay Kumar, erstwhile sailor of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad and now with the Army’s Trishna Sailing Club at Bangalore, led the points table on the first day of the 11th National Monsoon Regatta which began at Yacht Club of Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On a day when the winds were light, ranging between from 3 to 9 knots and shifts almost 20 degrees, it was challenging conditions for the sailors.

Vijay had a bad first race with a 9th place but regained composure with a second and third in the next two races claiming the lead with 14 points.

Preethi Kongari of Yacht Club of Hyderabad had a good day as she was placed second overall and first among girls . She got a first position in Race 2 and led the fleet from start to finish with a stupendous show.

Lakshmi Nookarathnam of YCH also finished overall third and placed second amongst girls. Top seed Uma Chauhan of NSS Bhopal had to be content with a 4th place overall.

Vijay and Lakshmi started at opposite ends of the start line but finished within seconds of each other.

Teja Kethavath, a student of Mudfort Govt. School sponsored by the Tribal Welfare Department, shocked rivals with a third position in the first race and an overall 11th at his first ever nationals.

It was a challenging day for India’s most experienced National Race Officer Shrikanth Chaturvedi who despite the conditions managed to squeeze in the mandated 3 races for the day for the two fleets.

In the Green Fleet Sunil Mudavath of Mudfort School and also sponsored nay Tribal Welfare and Mallesh Gaddam of MJPT school finished overall 1st and 2nd trailed by Praveen Ramavath. Perampally Supriya is leading amongst the girls.

Results: Main fleet: Girls: 1. Preethi Kongara (Yacht Club of Hyd), 2. Lakshmi Nookarathnam (YCH), 3. Uma Chauhan (NSS Bhopal). Boys: 1. Vijay Kumar (Trishna Sailing Club), 2. Ekalavya Batham (NSS Bhopal), Vishvanath Padidala (NBSC Goa).

Green Fleet: Girls: 1. Supriya Peerampally (YCH), 2. Sriharshita (YCH), 3. Vashnavi Thalapalli (YCH). Boys: 1. Sunil Mudavath (YCH), 2. Mallesh Gaddam (YCH), 3. Praveen Ramavath (YCH).

